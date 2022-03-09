Chinese Restaurant Briefly Shut Down After Inspectors Find Dead Roaches, Sewage Backup

Share Reddit 27 Shares

By Kevin Deutsch

A North Lauderdale Chinese restaurant was temporarily shut down this month after state inspectors slapped the business with 19 violations, including issues with dead roaches, dozens of live flies, and a sewage backup, inspection records show.

The violations discovered March 1 by Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspectors at Asahi Zheng, 8152 W. McNab Road, included five “high priority” violations, considered the most severe by the state.

Records show the restaurant was permitted to reopen the same day once the violations were corrected.

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area,” inspectors wrote after their visit to the eatery. “Main kitchen at handwashing sink-observed approximately 30 live flying insects at three-compartment sink. I observed one live flying insects landing on a container of sugar. Main kitchen dry storage shelf at exit door-observed approximately 25 live flying insects flying around and landing on various can food in a dry storage area.”

The inspectors found “dead roaches” on the front counter of the unisex restroom, records show.

“Observed five dead roaches inside toilet with black water,” officials wrote in their report.

They also discovered “objectionable odors in the bathroom or other areas of the establishment,” along with “sewage/wastewater backing up through sinks…with gray water and food debris with odor.”

“No dishwashing facilities of any kind provided,” inspectors wrote. “Observed the only means of ware washing is a three-compartment sink which is clogged with wastewater coming from the drain, Sewage-like smell coming out of 3 compartment sink area.”

The state regularly conducts inspections of public foodservice and lodging establishments to ensure compliance with Florida’s sanitation and safety laws.

According to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions at the inspection time.

“On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection,” according to the agency. “An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.”

