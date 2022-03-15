Detectives Seek Tips in Tamarac Shooting, Assault

By Kevin Deutsch

A man was assaulted and shot at in the parking lot of a Tamarac business last week, and detectives are seeking tips in the case.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit released surveillance video of the Feb. 10 shooting Tuesday in hopes of finding the attackers, who struck shortly after 4:30 a.m. near the 6400 block of West Commercial Boulevard, according to BSO.

Before the shooting, the victim was punched in the face by an unknown male wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, after the men got into a dispute, deputies said.

After the assault, the victim left the area in a dark-colored SUV, at which point he was shot at multiple times, deputies said.

According to surveillance video taken at the crime scene, the victim was driving through the parking lot when a person wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark-colored pants shot at him with a handgun.

Deputies said that the gunman was then seen entering a dark-colored sedan and fleeing the scene.

Multiple people were seen standing in the parking lot when the shooting happened. But no injuries were reported, detectives said.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the case or the shooter’s identity to call BSO Violent Crimes Det. Tamara Encina at 954-321-4261.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), submit tips online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

Authorities said that any information that leads to an arrest in the case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

