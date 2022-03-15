Grand Opening of Story Trail at Tamarac’s Waters Edge Park Held March 19

Agrippina Fadel

A new story trail, “The Fox and the Bike Ride” by Corey R. Tabor, is opening at Waters Edge Park.

Guests of all ages can enjoy an interactive reading of the trail story and other fun activities on Saturday, March 19, during the scheduled ribbon-cutting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The Fox and the Bike Ride” is about a mischievous fox who comes back with a tale of an annual friend’s bike ride that becomes a true adventure. The story is part of a series of books by Tabor, an award-winning children’s author, and illustrator.

This free event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Tamarac and the Parks and Recreation Foundation of Tamarac.

Waters Edge Park is located at 7508 NW 61st St.

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk.