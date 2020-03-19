News · Dining

Tamarac Restaurants Offering Curbside and Delivery to Feed Hungry Residents

March 19, 2020 by Sharon Aron Baron No Comments

Delivery

Butter Flakes Bakery & Grill in Tamarac.

By: Sharon Aron Baron

The latest guidelines implemented by the President have Tamarac restaurants making drastic changes during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Recommendations include avoiding social gatherings in groups of more than ten people, and eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts. For now, the suggestion was for the public to use the drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.

Many Tamarac restaurants are still open for business, even though their dining rooms aren’t, and they are offering delivery or pick-up as well.

The City of Tamarac put a listing of local restaurants together, and we’re sharing it with our readers in the hopes they’ll support these businesses during the pandemic.

Applebee’s    
6005 N University Dr.
Delivery/Takeoutwww.doordash.comwww.grubhub.com
www.seamless.comwww.postmates.com
(954) 722-4244
Applebee’s

At’s A Pizza
6714 N University Dr.
Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.comwww.seamless.com,
www.pizzamico.comwww.doordash.com
(954) 722-1210
atsapizza.pizzamico.com/menu

Boston Market 
3102 W Commercial Blvd.
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.comwww.seamless.com
www.grubhub.com,
www.doordash.com
(954) 485-7428
Boston Market

Boston Market
5815 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.comwww.seamless.com
www.postmates.com , www.doordash.com
(954) 722-7906  Boston Market

Canton Chinese Restaurant
10036 W McNab Rd
Delivery/Takeout: www.cantontamarac.com
(954) 724-5296
www.cantontamarac.com

Carl’s Seafood Jamaican-Chinese  
7401 NW 57 St
Delivery: Call for delivery
(754) 444-4176
carlseafood.com

Caribbean Delight   
3134 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.seamless.comwww.grubhub.com
(954) 731-1880
caribbean-delight-catering-restaurant

Char-Hut   
10000 W McNab Rd
Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.comwww.postmates.com
www.seamless.com
(954) 720-5566
charhut.com

Charlie’s Pastries Jamaican Bakery  
4261 W Commercial Blvd
Takeout: (954) 739-9109
(954) 739-9109

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen  
7951 W Commercial Blvd
Takeout: (954) 597 – 0551
(954) 597-0551
cheddars.com

Butter Flakes Caribbean Bakery & Grill
5100 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.comwww.seamless.com
www.grubhub.comwww.doordash.com
(954) 999-5619
butter-flakes-bakery-grill

China Star
4233 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.chinastarfl.com
(954) 765-6401
chinastarfl.com

Denny’s 
5710 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.dennys.comwww.postmates.com
www.doordash.com
(954) 721-7980
Denny’s

El Buen Gusto Colombian Restaurant   
7227 NW 88th Ave
Takeout: (954) 726-1010
(954) 726-1010
elbuengusto.co

Ferro Italian Pizzeria
8146 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: UberEats
(954) 722-3444
ferropizza.com

Fortune Dragon Chinese Restaurant
7178 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: (954) 721-7338
(954) 721-7338
fortunedragontamarac.com

Fusion Grill  
8451 W McNab Rd
Delivery/Takeout: (954) 532-9203 or (561) 907-9406
(954) 532-9203
fusiongrillrestaurant.business.site

Lemon N Spice Indian Cuisine
7130 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.comwww.doordash.com
www.orderspoon.com
(954) 388-5193
lemon-n-spice.business.site

Golden Corral 
7401 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.goldencorral.comwww.doordash.com
(954) 623-6400
Golden Corral

La Granja Peruvian Parrilla & Seafood
5701 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com
(954) 718-2565
doordash.com/store/la-granja-tamarac

Kings Point Diner
7134 N Nob Hill Rd
Delivery/Takeout: (754) 222-8010
(754) 222-8010

Mannino’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
10012 W McNab Rd
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com
(954) 722-4168
tamaracpizza.com

Metro Diner
Metro Diner
5714 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com
(954) 516-7420
metrodiner.com/locations/florida/tamarac

Milanos Argentinian Bakery & Café 
7120 N University Dr
Takeout: (954)718-2222
(954) 718-2222
milanosbakery.com

Milano Italian Grill  
8767 NW 57th St
Delivery/Takeout: (954) 582-1111
(954) 582-1111
milanositaliangrill.com

Moe’s Southwest Grill  
2400 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.moes.com , www.postmates.com
www.doordash.com
(954) 676-5550
Moe’s Southwest Grill

New China
3170 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout:  www.seamless.com
www.grubhub.comwww.eatstreet.com
(954) 714-8217
tamaracnewchina.com

Orange Tree Breakfast and Lunch
6400 N University Dr
Takeout: (954) 722-1144
954) 722-1144
orange-tree-breakfast-lunch.business.site

Pan D Endz Jamaican Restaurant
8763 NW 57 St
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com
(954) 722-1999
pandendz.com

Pho Hoa Vietnamese Noodle Soup 
5435 N State Road 7
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.comwww.grubhub.com
www.seamless.comwww.doordash.com
(954) 739-9888
phohoa.com

Pizza & Tingzs
5100 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.seamless.com
www.grubhub.com,
www.doordash.com
(954) 470-1967
Pizza & Tingzs

Pizza Stop
8275 NW 88 Ave
Delivery/Takeout:  www.doordash.com
www.slicelife.com
(954) 722-4544
pizzastopandrestaurant.com

Pollo El Cojido Dominican Restaurant 
5843 – 5845 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com
(954) 726-4007
Pollo El Cojido Dominican Restaurant 

Pollo Rico Colombian Grill  
6706 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com
(954) 726-9201
polloricorestaurant.com

Pollo Tropical
8851 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com
(954) 716-7947
olo.pollotropical.com/menu

RS Subs & More
10032 W McNab Rd
Delivery/Takeout: www.seamless.com,
www.grubhub.comwww.doordash.com
(754) 220-8452
slicelife.com

Sushi Raku Japanese Restaurant
10135 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout:  www.grubhub.com,
www.seamless.comwww.doordash.com
(954) 532-6644
sushirakutogo.com

Rejoice Café
8001 W McNab Rd
Delivery/Takeout:
www.doordash.com
(754) 222-8199
cristoss.com

Rob’s Bageland
8217 NW 88 Ave
Delivery/Takeoutwww.grubhub.com
(954) 720-4713
places.singleplatform.com

Rootz Bar N Cafe Jamaican Cuisine   
7168 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: (954) 532-0806
(954) 532-0806

Rotelli Pizza & Pasta 
10101 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: 954) 601-2912
(954) 601-2912
rotellipizzapasta.com

Santo Paisa Colombian Restaurant & Bakery
5337 N State Road 7
Takeout: (754) 263-7377
(754) 263-7377

Saxsay Peruvian Restaurant
8425 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: (954) 532-1245
(954) 532-1245
saxsay.blogspot.com

Smoothie Jungle Café  
3208 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.comwww.postmates.com
(954) 714-1115
smoothiejunglecafe.com

Snapper’s Caribbean Cuisine
4243 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com
(954) 735-1995
Snapper’s Caribbean Cuisine

Tedesco’s Italian Kitchen 
7132 Nob Hill Rd
Delivery/Takeout:  www.doordash.com
www.grubhub.com ,
www.seamless.com
(954) 722-1122
slicelife.com

Thai Curry Restaurant
6850 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com
www.doordash.com,
(954) 722-3007
thaicurryfl.com

WingStop     
5720 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.order.wingstop.com
(954) 388-5815
wingstop.com/order

Thanks to the City of Tamarac for this restaurant list.

 

