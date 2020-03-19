Tamarac Restaurants Offering Curbside and Delivery to Feed Hungry Residents

By: Sharon Aron Baron
The latest guidelines implemented by the President have Tamarac restaurants making drastic changes during the outbreak of COVID-19.
Recommendations include avoiding social gatherings in groups of more than ten people, and eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts. For now, the suggestion was for the public to use the drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.
Many Tamarac restaurants are still open for business, even though their dining rooms aren’t, and they are offering delivery or pick-up as well.
The City of Tamarac put a listing of local restaurants together, and we’re sharing it with our readers in the hopes they’ll support these businesses during the pandemic.
Applebee’s
6005 N University Dr.
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com, www.grubhub.com
www.seamless.com, www.postmates.com
(954) 722-4244
At’s A Pizza
6714 N University Dr.
Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.com, www.seamless.com,
www.pizzamico.com, www.doordash.com
(954) 722-1210
atsapizza.pizzamico.com/menu
Boston Market
3102 W Commercial Blvd.
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com, www.seamless.com
www.grubhub.com,
www.doordash.com
(954) 485-7428
5815 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.com, www.seamless.com
www.postmates.com , www.doordash.com
Canton Chinese Restaurant
10036 W McNab Rd
Delivery/Takeout: www.cantontamarac.com
(954) 724-5296
www.cantontamarac.com
Carl’s Seafood Jamaican-Chinese
7401 NW 57 St
Delivery: Call for delivery
(754) 444-4176
carlseafood.com
Caribbean Delight
3134 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.seamless.com, www.grubhub.com
(954) 731-1880
caribbean-delight-catering-restaurant
Char-Hut
10000 W McNab Rd
Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.com, www.postmates.com
www.seamless.com
(954) 720-5566
charhut.com
Charlie’s Pastries Jamaican Bakery
4261 W Commercial Blvd
Takeout: (954) 739-9109
(954) 739-9109
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
7951 W Commercial Blvd
Takeout: (954) 597 – 0551
(954) 597-0551
cheddars.com
Butter Flakes Caribbean Bakery & Grill
5100 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com, www.seamless.com
www.grubhub.com, www.doordash.com
(954) 999-5619
butter-flakes-bakery-grill
China Star
4233 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.chinastarfl.com
(954) 765-6401
chinastarfl.com
Denny’s
5710 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.dennys.com, www.postmates.com
www.doordash.com
(954) 721-7980
El Buen Gusto Colombian Restaurant
7227 NW 88th Ave
Takeout: (954) 726-1010
(954) 726-1010
elbuengusto.co
Ferro Italian Pizzeria
8146 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: UberEats
(954) 722-3444
ferropizza.com
Fortune Dragon Chinese Restaurant
7178 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: (954) 721-7338
(954) 721-7338
fortunedragontamarac.com
Fusion Grill
8451 W McNab Rd
Delivery/Takeout: (954) 532-9203 or (561) 907-9406
(954) 532-9203
fusiongrillrestaurant.business.site
Lemon N Spice Indian Cuisine
7130 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com, www.doordash.com
www.orderspoon.com
(954) 388-5193
lemon-n-spice.business.site
Golden Corral
7401 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.goldencorral.com, www.doordash.com
(954) 623-6400
La Granja Peruvian Parrilla & Seafood
5701 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com
(954) 718-2565
doordash.com/store/la-granja-tamarac
Kings Point Diner
7134 N Nob Hill Rd
Delivery/Takeout: (754) 222-8010
(754) 222-8010
Mannino’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
10012 W McNab Rd
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com
(954) 722-4168
tamaracpizza.com
Metro Diner
5714 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com
(954) 516-7420
metrodiner.com/locations/florida/tamarac
Milanos Argentinian Bakery & Café
7120 N University Dr
Takeout: (954)718-2222
(954) 718-2222
milanosbakery.com
Milano Italian Grill
8767 NW 57th St
Delivery/Takeout: (954) 582-1111
(954) 582-1111
milanositaliangrill.com
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2400 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.moes.com , www.postmates.com
www.doordash.com
(954) 676-5550
New China
3170 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.seamless.com
www.grubhub.com, www.eatstreet.com
(954) 714-8217
tamaracnewchina.com
Orange Tree Breakfast and Lunch
6400 N University Dr
Takeout: (954) 722-1144
(954) 722-1144
orange-tree-breakfast-lunch.business.site
Pan D Endz Jamaican Restaurant
8763 NW 57 St
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com
(954) 722-1999
pandendz.com
Pho Hoa Vietnamese Noodle Soup
5435 N State Road 7
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com, www.grubhub.com
www.seamless.com, www.doordash.com
(954) 739-9888
phohoa.com
Pizza & Tingzs
5100 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.seamless.com
www.grubhub.com,
www.doordash.com
(954) 470-1967
Pizza Stop
8275 NW 88 Ave
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com
www.slicelife.com
(954) 722-4544
pizzastopandrestaurant.com
Pollo El Cojido Dominican Restaurant
5843 – 5845 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com
(954) 726-4007
Pollo Rico Colombian Grill
6706 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com
(954) 726-9201
polloricorestaurant.com
Pollo Tropical
8851 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com
(954) 716-7947
olo.pollotropical.com/menu
RS Subs & More
10032 W McNab Rd
Delivery/Takeout: www.seamless.com,
www.grubhub.com, www.doordash.com
(754) 220-8452
slicelife.com
Sushi Raku Japanese Restaurant
10135 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.com,
www.seamless.com, www.doordash.com
(954) 532-6644
sushirakutogo.com
Rejoice Café
8001 W McNab Rd
Delivery/Takeout:
www.doordash.com
(754) 222-8199
cristoss.com
Rob’s Bageland
8217 NW 88 Ave
Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.com
(954) 720-4713
places.singleplatform.com
Rootz Bar N Cafe Jamaican Cuisine
7168 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: (954) 532-0806
(954) 532-0806
Rotelli Pizza & Pasta
10101 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: 954) 601-2912
(954) 601-2912
rotellipizzapasta.com
Santo Paisa Colombian Restaurant & Bakery
5337 N State Road 7
Takeout: (754) 263-7377
(754) 263-7377
Saxsay Peruvian Restaurant
8425 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: (954) 532-1245
(954) 532-1245
saxsay.blogspot.com
Smoothie Jungle Café
3208 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com, www.postmates.com
(954) 714-1115
smoothiejunglecafe.com
Snapper’s Caribbean Cuisine
4243 W Commercial Blvd
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com
(954) 735-1995
Tedesco’s Italian Kitchen
7132 Nob Hill Rd
Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com
www.grubhub.com ,
www.seamless.com
(954) 722-1122
slicelife.com
Thai Curry Restaurant
6850 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com
www.doordash.com,
(954) 722-3007
thaicurryfl.com
WingStop
5720 N University Dr
Delivery/Takeout: www.order.wingstop.com
(954) 388-5815
wingstop.com/order
Thanks to the City of Tamarac for this restaurant list.
