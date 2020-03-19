Tamarac Restaurants Offering Curbside and Delivery to Feed Hungry Residents

By: Sharon Aron Baron

The latest guidelines implemented by the President have Tamarac restaurants making drastic changes during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Recommendations include avoiding social gatherings in groups of more than ten people, and eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts. For now, the suggestion was for the public to use the drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.

Many Tamarac restaurants are still open for business, even though their dining rooms aren’t, and they are offering delivery or pick-up as well.

The City of Tamarac put a listing of local restaurants together, and we’re sharing it with our readers in the hopes they’ll support these businesses during the pandemic.

Applebee’s

6005 N University Dr.

Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com, www.grubhub.com

www.seamless.com, www.postmates.com

(954) 722-4244

At’s A Pizza

6714 N University Dr.

Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.com, www.seamless.com,

www.pizzamico.com, www.doordash.com

(954) 722-1210

atsapizza.pizzamico.com/menu

Boston Market

3102 W Commercial Blvd.

Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com, www.seamless.com

www.grubhub.com,

www.doordash.com

(954) 485-7428

5815 N University Dr

Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.com, www.seamless.com

www.postmates.com , www.doordash.com

(954) 722-7906 Boston Market

Canton Chinese Restaurant

10036 W McNab Rd

Delivery/Takeout: www.cantontamarac.com

(954) 724-5296

www.cantontamarac.com

Carl’s Seafood Jamaican-Chinese

7401 NW 57 St

Delivery: Call for delivery

(754) 444-4176

carlseafood.com

Caribbean Delight

3134 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: www.seamless.com, www.grubhub.com

(954) 731-1880

caribbean-delight-catering-restaurant

Char-Hut

10000 W McNab Rd

Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.com, www.postmates.com

www.seamless.com

(954) 720-5566

charhut.com

Charlie’s Pastries Jamaican Bakery

4261 W Commercial Blvd

Takeout: (954) 739-9109

(954) 739-9109

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

7951 W Commercial Blvd

Takeout: (954) 597 – 0551

(954) 597-0551

cheddars.com

Butter Flakes Caribbean Bakery & Grill

5100 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com, www.seamless.com

www.grubhub.com, www.doordash.com

(954) 999-5619

butter-flakes-bakery-grill

China Star

4233 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: www.chinastarfl.com

(954) 765-6401

chinastarfl.com

Denny’s

5710 N University Dr

Delivery/Takeout: www.dennys.com, www.postmates.com

www.doordash.com

(954) 721-7980

El Buen Gusto Colombian Restaurant

7227 NW 88th Ave

Takeout: (954) 726-1010

(954) 726-1010

elbuengusto.co

Ferro Italian Pizzeria

8146 N University Dr

Delivery/Takeout: UberEats

(954) 722-3444

ferropizza.com

Fortune Dragon Chinese Restaurant

7178 N University Dr

Delivery/Takeout: (954) 721-7338

(954) 721-7338

fortunedragontamarac.com

Fusion Grill

8451 W McNab Rd

Delivery/Takeout: (954) 532-9203 or (561) 907-9406

(954) 532-9203

fusiongrillrestaurant.business.site

Lemon N Spice Indian Cuisine

7130 N University Dr

Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com, www.doordash.com

www.orderspoon.com

(954) 388-5193

lemon-n-spice.business.site

Golden Corral

7401 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: www.goldencorral.com, www.doordash.com

(954) 623-6400

La Granja Peruvian Parrilla & Seafood

5701 N University Dr

Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com

(954) 718-2565

doordash.com/store/la-granja-tamarac

Kings Point Diner

7134 N Nob Hill Rd

Delivery/Takeout: (754) 222-8010

(754) 222-8010

Mannino’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

10012 W McNab Rd

Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com

(954) 722-4168

tamaracpizza.com

Metro Diner

5714 N University Dr

Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com

(954) 516-7420

metrodiner.com/locations/florida/tamarac

Milanos Argentinian Bakery & Café

7120 N University Dr

Takeout: (954)718-2222

(954) 718-2222

milanosbakery.com

Milano Italian Grill

8767 NW 57th St

Delivery/Takeout: (954) 582-1111

(954) 582-1111

milanositaliangrill.com

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2400 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: www.moes.com , www.postmates.com

www.doordash.com

(954) 676-5550

New China

3170 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: www.seamless.com

www.grubhub.com, www.eatstreet.com

(954) 714-8217

tamaracnewchina.com

Orange Tree Breakfast and Lunch

6400 N University Dr

Takeout: (954) 722-1144

954) 722-1144

orange-tree-breakfast-lunch.business.site

Pan D Endz Jamaican Restaurant

8763 NW 57 St

Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com

(954) 722-1999

pandendz.com

Pho Hoa Vietnamese Noodle Soup

5435 N State Road 7

Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com, www.grubhub.com

www.seamless.com, www.doordash.com

(954) 739-9888

phohoa.com

Pizza & Tingzs

5100 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: www.seamless.com

www.grubhub.com,

www.doordash.com

(954) 470-1967

Pizza Stop

8275 NW 88 Ave

Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com

www.slicelife.com

(954) 722-4544

pizzastopandrestaurant.com

Pollo El Cojido Dominican Restaurant

5843 – 5845 N University Dr

Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com

(954) 726-4007

Pollo Rico Colombian Grill

6706 N University Dr

Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com

(954) 726-9201

polloricorestaurant.com

Pollo Tropical

8851 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com

(954) 716-7947

olo.pollotropical.com/menu

RS Subs & More

10032 W McNab Rd

Delivery/Takeout: www.seamless.com,

www.grubhub.com, www.doordash.com

(754) 220-8452

slicelife.com

Sushi Raku Japanese Restaurant

10135 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.com,

www.seamless.com, www.doordash.com

(954) 532-6644

sushirakutogo.com

Rejoice Café

8001 W McNab Rd

Delivery/Takeout:

www.doordash.com

(754) 222-8199

cristoss.com

Rob’s Bageland

8217 NW 88 Ave

Delivery/Takeout: www.grubhub.com

(954) 720-4713

places.singleplatform.com

Rootz Bar N Cafe Jamaican Cuisine

7168 N University Dr

Delivery/Takeout: (954) 532-0806

(954) 532-0806

Rotelli Pizza & Pasta

10101 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: 954) 601-2912

(954) 601-2912

rotellipizzapasta.com

Santo Paisa Colombian Restaurant & Bakery

5337 N State Road 7

Takeout: (754) 263-7377

(754) 263-7377

Saxsay Peruvian Restaurant

8425 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: (954) 532-1245

(954) 532-1245

saxsay.blogspot.com

Smoothie Jungle Café

3208 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com, www.postmates.com

(954) 714-1115

smoothiejunglecafe.com

Snapper’s Caribbean Cuisine

4243 W Commercial Blvd

Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com

(954) 735-1995

Tedesco’s Italian Kitchen

7132 Nob Hill Rd

Delivery/Takeout: www.doordash.com

www.grubhub.com ,

www.seamless.com

(954) 722-1122

slicelife.com

Thai Curry Restaurant

6850 N University Dr

Delivery/Takeout: www.postmates.com

www.doordash.com,

(954) 722-3007

thaicurryfl.com

WingStop

5720 N University Dr

Delivery/Takeout: www.order.wingstop.com

(954) 388-5815

wingstop.com/order