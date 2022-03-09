Detectives Seek Help in Identifying Gunmen Who Shot, Robbed Man

Share Reddit 17 Shares

By Kevin Deutsch

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed and shot a man during a robbery in North Lauderdale last February.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit is investigating the armed robbery at a gas station near the 7000 block of Southgate Boulevard, which happened around 10:08 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to BSO.

That night, detectives found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the crime scene. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue rushed him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the gas pump area when two male subjects robbed him and then shot him from their vehicle,” BSO said in a press release.

The men fled in an unknown direction, deputies said.

BSO robbery detectives on Tuesday released surveillance video showing the men before they committed the crime.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the robbers’ identities or the circumstances surrounding the crime to call BSO Detective David Agusti at 954-321-4332.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cell phone in the United States.

Any information that leads to an arrest in the case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, according to BSO.

