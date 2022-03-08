Free Movies in the Park Return in March with Space Jam 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Agrippina Fadel

Free Movies in the Park return to Tamarac this spring with two sequels and a crowd favorite.

Held from March to May on the second Friday of the month, movie night is a perfect excuse to spend an evening outside with family and friends.

Here’s the lineup:

Space Jam: A New Legacy on March 11 at 7 p.m.,

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway on April 8, at 8:00 p.m.

Encanto on May 13, at 8:00 p.m.

The Space Jam sequel follows in the footsteps of the original 1996 classic, with LeBron James taking over for Michael Jordan as a professional basketball player who finds himself in a Warner Bros-themed virtual multiverse.

LeBron plays a fictional version of himself and enlists Looney Tunes to win a basketball game against a rogue artificial intelligence’s avatars and rescue his son from the AI.

Blankets, chairs, and coolers are encouraged at the movie night, but no pets are allowed. Tamarac Sports Complex is located at 9901 77th NW St.

