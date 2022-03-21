8 Residents Displaced by Fire in Tamarac

By Kevin Deutsch

Eight Tamarac residents were displaced when a fire scorched their apartment building Sunday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the four-plex building in the 6100 block of Laurel Lane, with heavy fire spreading into the property’s attic area, according to a post on the Tamarac Fire Rescue Facebook page.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist two families impacted by the fire. A total of eight residents were displaced, authorities said.

No residents or first responders were injured.

