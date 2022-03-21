8 Residents Displaced by Fire in Tamarac

By Kevin Deutsch
Eight Tamarac residents were displaced when a fire scorched their apartment building Sunday, authorities said.
The blaze broke out in the four-plex building in the 6100 block of Laurel Lane, with heavy fire spreading into the property’s attic area, according to a post on the Tamarac Fire Rescue Facebook page.
The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist two families impacted by the fire. A total of eight residents were displaced, authorities said.
No residents or first responders were injured.
Author Profile
-
- Kevin Deutsch is an award-winning crime journalist and author. A graduate of Florida International University, Kevin has worked on staff at The Miami Herald, New York Daily News, and The Palm Beach Post.