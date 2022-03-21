Crime & Safety · News

8 Residents Displaced by Fire in Tamarac

March 21, 2022 by Kevin Deutsch No Comments

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
tamarac fire

Credit: Tamarac Fire Rescue

By Kevin Deutsch

Eight Tamarac residents were displaced when a fire scorched their apartment building Sunday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the four-plex building in the 6100 block of Laurel Lane, with heavy fire spreading into the property’s attic area, according to a post on the Tamarac Fire Rescue Facebook page.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist two families impacted by the fire. A total of eight residents were displaced, authorities said.

No residents or first responders were injured.

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk.

Author Profile

Kevin Deutsch
Kevin Deutsch
Kevin Deutsch is an award-winning crime journalist and author. A graduate of Florida International University, Kevin has worked on staff at The Miami Herald, New York Daily News, and The Palm Beach Post.

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit

ENT Associate
Sarpino's
Right Way Drilling

RE/MAX