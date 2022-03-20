Tamarac Deputies Arrest Man Wanted in Hialeah Murder Case

By Kevin Deutsch

Tamarac deputies this month arrested a man accused of killing a woman over her parking spot in Miami-Dade County, court records show.

Brandon Zambrano, 22, of Fort Lauderdale, was busted by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Hampton Inn at 5701 Madison Ave. in Tamarac on March 9, nearly a month after he purposely ran over 57-year-old Olga Fernandez in Hialeah on February 13, authorities allege.

According to the Hialeah Police Department, Zambrano got into a verbal dispute with Fernandez after he parked in her reserved spot outside her apartment. He then intentionally drove his Toyota Corolla over the mother of two, dragged her a short distance, and left her for dead, police said.

Zambrano fled and remained on the run until deputies busted him in Tamarac, records show.

He also had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of burglary and petit theft stemming from crimes in Hallandale Beach, according to BSO.

Zambrano is charged with second-degree murder and the burglary charges, records show. He is being held without bond at the Broward Main Jail.

