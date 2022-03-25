Man Shot on State Road 7 in Tamarac

By Kevin Deutsch

A man was found shot in Tamarac Thursday night, authorities said.

Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the shooting near the 4000 block of North State Road 7 around 8:23 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

When BSO Tamarac district deputies arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to BSO.

Tamarac Fire Rescue also responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to a local hospital. His injuries are listed as non-life-threatening, deputies said.

BSO violent crimes and crime scene detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, deputies said.

