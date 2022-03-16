Spring Break Camp has Fun in the Sun for Tamarac Kids

By Agrippina Fadel

Spring Break Camp is back at the Tamarac Recreation Center for children ages 6 to 12.

Held on Monday, March 21, to Friday, March 25, from 7.30 am to 6 pm. The camp includes games, sports, and outdoor activities.

The first child is $140 for residents and $170 for non-residents, second child is $110 for residents and $140 for non-residents.

Children and adults must wear masks when inside the building. All campers are encouraged to bring lunch and snacks, as breakfast is not provided. Parents are advised to be prompt; the camp may charge fees for late pick-ups.

Registration is in-person only at the Tamarac Park, 7501 N. University Dr.

