News · Schools

Spring Break Camp has Fun in the Sun for Tamarac Kids

March 16, 2022 by Agrippina Fadel No Comments

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Tamarac Camp

{City of Tamarac}

By Agrippina Fadel

Spring Break Camp is back at the Tamarac Recreation Center for children ages 6 to 12.

Held on Monday, March 21, to Friday, March 25, from 7.30 am to 6 pm. The camp includes games, sports, and outdoor activities.

The first child is $140 for residents and $170 for non-residents, second child is $110 for residents and $140 for non-residents.

Children and adults must wear masks when inside the building. All campers are encouraged to bring lunch and snacks, as breakfast is not provided. Parents are advised to be prompt; the camp may charge fees for late pick-ups.

Smile Dentistry

Registration is in-person only at the Tamarac Park, 7501 N. University Dr.

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk.

Author Profile

Agrippina Fadel
Agrippina Fadel
Agrippina Fadel grew up in Siberia and received her master's in journalism from Tyumen State University. Agrippina is also a writer and editor at Draftsy.net. She has been a US resident for over ten years and speaks English and Russian.

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit

gyroville
ENT Associate