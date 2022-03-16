Thousands of Jobs Available at the South Florida Job Fair

By Agrippina Fadel
Thousands of jobs and opportunities are up for grabs at the South Florida Job Fair.
Held at the FLA Live Arena on Thursday, March 17, from 10 am to 2 pm; the fair is a multi-industry hiring event with jobs available in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe Counties.
The job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, practice their “pitch” for recruiters, and bring a few copies of resumes or work history to the event.
Participants can register and upload their resumes ahead of time so that companies exhibiting at the job fair can access their information, increasing employment opportunities.
Parking and admission for the event are free.
Tamarac residents interested in changing or extending their careers can also sign up for free Broward College courses through the Broward Up program. Available classes and registration information is available at www.Tamarac.me/BCcourses.
