Dog of the Week: All This Great Dane Mix Wants is Kisses

By Agrippina Fadel

Hank might be a big boy, but all he wants is pets and kisses. This 74 pounds American Staffordshire Terrier and Great Dane mix is a real sweetheart.

According to the Broward County Animal Care, Hank is 7-year-old and has been at the shelter for over a month.

He is exceptionally calm, walks great on a leash, and loves people. He enjoys his dates with Lunch Buddy volunteers and doesn’t miss a chance to roll in the grass when he gets to the park.

Hank is housebroken, well-behaved, quite a charmer, and loves all the attention and affection. This pup is ready to be adopted. As a bonus, his new family will receive free pet food, annual vaccinations, heartworm medication, flea and tick medication, and reduced-cost veterinary care for his lifetime, courtesy of The Pet Project.

To adopt Hank (A2178486), foster, or take a dog out for lunch, email the shelter at foster@broward.org. To schedule a meet-and-greet appointment and learn more about the adoptable pets, email ACADadoptions@broward.org.

The Adoption Center at Broward County Animal Care is located at 2400 SW 42 Street, Fort Lauderdale, and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Adoptions are at no cost and include spaying/neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, and a Broward County pet license tag.

