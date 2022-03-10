4-Day Online Charity Auction Raises Funds for the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber Foundation

Share Reddit 22 Shares

By Sharon Aron Baron

The Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Foundation is holding its first major fundraiser, launching a four-day online charity auction from Thursday, March 10 to Monday, March 14. Proceeds will benefit educational projects, students, and classrooms in the Tamarac and North Lauderdale communities.

Auction offerings include tech gadgets, golfing apparel, local restaurants, kitchen items, trips, and experiences.

“Tamarac and North Lauderdale are fast-changing fast-growing communities, and we allow individuals and businesses to make a difference by connecting them to important community issues,” said Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Peter Mason.

He said the chambers’ goal is to create a more robust, more dynamic, and prosperous business community and measurably impact the success of its members and community.

“We improve the social and economic vitality of the community in ways that enhance the quality of life for all. The Chamber Foundation’s goal is to support these initiatives by providing additional funding for our school community.”

The auction will go live at 6 a.m. on March 10 at yourcharityauction.com/tnlc.

