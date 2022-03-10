Josh Boyd of J.P. Taravella Commits to Play College Baseball

By: Matt Rothman

The last few weeks have been great for J.P. Taravella pitcher Josh Boyd.

Currently part of the 16th ranked team in the country, Boyd is committed to playing college baseball at the University of Fort Lauderdale.

“It feels great to commit to a well-coached team, and I’m very excited to continue the sport I love to play,” said Boyd.

He’s played baseball his entire life and competed in travel ball for both the Tamarac Tomahawks and the Westminster Academy Canyons. Boyd says his decision to attend Fort Lauderdale College was the relationship with the coaching staff and the team’s ability to come together and play as one.

Head Coach Joe Giummule is excited to see his seventh player commit from this year’s team.

“I’m happy for Josh and his family on his opportunity to play college baseball locally at the University of Fort Lauderdale,” Coach Giummule said.

After graduation, Boyd will be joining a program that has won 17 of their first 28 games this year. He will also have the chance to play with Coral Glades star pitcher Emanuel Sohit in college, who committed earlier this year.

