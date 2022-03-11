Dog of the Week: Belly Rubs Needed – Apply Within

By Agrippina Fadel

All Sugar Ray needs is a belly rub – and a loving family.

This 48-pound brindle Boxer mix is a senior fellow, but even at eight years old, he is playful and full of energy.

Sugar Ray has been at the Broward County Animal Care since December, and the staff cannot figure out why he has not found his perfect human yet. He is very smart knows how to sit, shake paws, and roll over.

Sugar Ray loves to go out with Lunch Buddy volunteers but is ready for a serious commitment. He is a very special guy who will be a great companion for someone with an active lifestyle.

To adopt Sugar Ray (A2173685), foster, or take a dog out for lunch, email the shelter at foster@broward.org. To schedule a meet-and-greet appointment and learn more about the adoptable pets, email ACADadoptions@broward.org.

The Adoption Center at Broward County Animal Care is located at 2400 SW 42 Street, Fort Lauderdale, and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Adoptions are at no cost and include spaying/neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, and a Broward County pet license tag.

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk.