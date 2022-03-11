Family Finds Body of Hit-and-Run Victim in Tamarac

By Kevin Deutsch

The family of a bicyclist killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tamarac found his body more than 24 hours after the crash, authorities said Thursday.

Family members of Neker Fleurosier, 49, of 6041 Kimberly Boulevard in North Lauderdale, became concerned when he failed to respond to phone calls and didn’t show up to work, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

On March 7, Fleurosier’s family began searching for him along the path he takes home from work, deputies said. They found him and called law enforcement. BSO Tamarac District deputies responded and pronounced Fleurosier dead at the scene.

BSO’s preliminary investigation revealed that on March 6, the day before he was found, Fleurosier had been riding his electric bicycle northbound in the designated bicycle lane of the 4400 block of Rock Island Road.

Sometime after 1 a.m., the driver of a 2017 or 2018 Nissan Rogue, color unknown, “entered the bicycle lane and struck Fleurosier, projecting him forward and off the roadway where he came to a final rest,” according to a press release issued by BSO.

BSO Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the case. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Sean Strzalkowski at (954) 321-4845. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cell phone in the United States.

Any information that leads to an arrest in the case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

