Dog of the Week: Lady Blueberry is the Sweetest Pup You’ll Ever Meet

April 1, 2022 by Agrippina Fadel No Comments

Broward Health

 

By Agrippina Fadel

Lady Blueberry is as sweet as her name and ready to meet her forever family. This 5-years-old American Staffordshire Terrier is well-behaved and loves affection.

According to Broward County Animal Care, Lady Blueberry is on the smaller side and weighs 54 pounds. Since the middle of February, she has been at the shelter and hopes to find her perfect humans soon.

Lady Blueberry enjoys the great outdoors and appreciates any adventure, from a leisurely neighborhood walk to a long stroll in the park. She knows basic commands and appreciates a tasty treat as a reward. This pup would be an excellent companion for an active pet owner who likes to spend time outside and play.

Lady Blueberry – Courtesy of Broward Animal Care

To adopt Lady Blueberry (A2009478), foster, or take a dog out for lunch, email the shelter at foster@broward.org. To schedule a meet-and-greet appointment and learn more about adoptable pets, email ACADadoptions@broward.org.

The Adoption Center at Broward County Animal Care is located at 2400 SW 42 Street, Fort Lauderdale, and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Adoptions are at no cost and include spaying/neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, and a Broward County pet license tag.

