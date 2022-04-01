News · Crime & Safety

Tamarac Crime Update: Stolen Puppy and Burglary Conveyance

April 1, 2022 by Kevin Deutsch No Comments

By Kevin Deutsch

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through March 28, 2022.

Aggravated Battery

NW 49th Rd.

On 03/26/2022, a caller advised of an assault on a female. After law enforcement’s arrival, a suspect was identified and taken into custody.

Smile Dentistry

Burglary Conveyance

NW 80th  Ave.

On 03/23/2022, unknown suspects entered the victim’s vehicle while parked in a parking lot. Tot. Est. Loss: $30.

Burglary Residence

NW 70th Ter.

On 03/23/2022, an adult female entered her ex-boyfriend’s residence and stole his American Bulldog puppy. She was later arrested. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,500.

Criminal Mischief

NW 66th Ter.

On 03/23/2022, a 70-year-old female was the victim of criminal mischief. The victim had the window of her residence broken. No entry into the home.

Drug Offense

N. Pine Island Rd.

On 03/25/2022, a suspect fell asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle. A loaded firearm, which was reported stolen out of Miami-Dade, was recovered from his pocket, and 8 1/2 pills (Xanax) were located in plain view in the center console. He was arrested on charges of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Narcotics, and an Active Warrant for Burglary.

Information

Treehouse Ln.

On 03/27/2022, deputies responded to a structure fire. It turned out to be the trash igniting and burning the patio enclosure.

Theft

NW 103rd Ave.

A 24-year-old female was the victim of Theft – All Other on 3/25/2022. The incident involved Petit theft and Sexual cyber harassment. Tot. Est. Loss: $200.

Arrests

Valencia, Martinez Beatriz, was arrested on charges of Burglary Dwelling on NW 70th Ter on 03/23/2022.

Abernathy, Victoria, 37, was arrested on charges of warrant: Burglary Conveyance on W Commercial Blvd on 03/23/2022.

Burgos, Marcos, 53, was arrested on charges of Indecent Exposure in Public on N. University Dr. on 03/24/2022.

Abednego, Deanna Nicole, 40, was arrested on charges of Battery on Westwood Dr. on 03/24/2022.

Saint-Remy, Kerzner Lucney, 19, was arrested on charges of Dealing in Stolen Property on N. Pine Island Rd. on 03/25/2022.

Ambersley, Andre Wayne, 42, was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon on NW 49th Rd. on 03/26/2022.

