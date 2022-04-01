Tamarac Crime Update: Stolen Puppy and Burglary Conveyance

By Kevin Deutsch

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through March 28, 2022.

Aggravated Battery

NW 49th Rd.

On 03/26/2022, a caller advised of an assault on a female. After law enforcement’s arrival, a suspect was identified and taken into custody.

Burglary Conveyance

NW 80th Ave.

On 03/23/2022, unknown suspects entered the victim’s vehicle while parked in a parking lot. Tot. Est. Loss: $30.

Burglary Residence

NW 70th Ter.

On 03/23/2022, an adult female entered her ex-boyfriend’s residence and stole his American Bulldog puppy. She was later arrested. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,500.

Criminal Mischief

NW 66th Ter.

On 03/23/2022, a 70-year-old female was the victim of criminal mischief. The victim had the window of her residence broken. No entry into the home.

Drug Offense

N. Pine Island Rd.

On 03/25/2022, a suspect fell asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle. A loaded firearm, which was reported stolen out of Miami-Dade, was recovered from his pocket, and 8 1/2 pills (Xanax) were located in plain view in the center console. He was arrested on charges of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Narcotics, and an Active Warrant for Burglary.

Information

Treehouse Ln.

On 03/27/2022, deputies responded to a structure fire. It turned out to be the trash igniting and burning the patio enclosure.

Theft

NW 103rd Ave.

A 24-year-old female was the victim of Theft – All Other on 3/25/2022. The incident involved Petit theft and Sexual cyber harassment. Tot. Est. Loss: $200.

Arrests

Valencia, Martinez Beatriz, was arrested on charges of Burglary Dwelling on NW 70th Ter on 03/23/2022.

Abernathy, Victoria, 37, was arrested on charges of warrant: Burglary Conveyance on W Commercial Blvd on 03/23/2022.

Burgos, Marcos, 53, was arrested on charges of Indecent Exposure in Public on N. University Dr. on 03/24/2022.

Abednego, Deanna Nicole, 40, was arrested on charges of Battery on Westwood Dr. on 03/24/2022.

Saint-Remy, Kerzner Lucney, 19, was arrested on charges of Dealing in Stolen Property on N. Pine Island Rd. on 03/25/2022.

Ambersley, Andre Wayne, 42, was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon on NW 49th Rd. on 03/26/2022.