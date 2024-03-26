J.P. Taravella Baseball and Softball Team Impress With Victories

Reddit Email WhatsApp 0 Shares

By: Matt Rothman

The J. P. Taravella, baseball and softball teams, are heading into spring break in style after a pair of shutout wins in their last game.

The baseball team won their seventh straight game following a 5-0 win over Cypress Bay High School on March 20. Anthony Arizona pitched 4.2 scoreless innings before Mikael Ghana recorded the final seven outs. The two struck out 11 and only allowed four hits, while Jonathon Lopez led the Trojans offensively.

The Florida Atlantic University commit knocked in two, and Jake Miller recorded one RBI. The Trojans scored a run in the first and third before scoring three in the sixth to improve to 10-3. The Trojans beat The First Academy 6-2 on Monday, with EJ Burns recording the wins. Ghann tossed the final three innings to record the save while J.C. Martinez homered and AJ Perry knocked in three.

JPT then won 3-0 on Tuesday behind a complete game shutout from Javi Miranda. He allowed only two hits and struck out four, while Anthony Quigley knocked in two runs. Jake Miller also had an RBI for the team’s ninth straight win. JPT is set to play Wellington High School in their game on Tuesday, April 2, at 7 p.m.

The softball team won 15-0 against Piper to improve to 3-5. They previously started the season 2-0 with wins over Coral Springs High School and Plantation High School, protecting their opponents 39-1 before losing four straight. They will play their next game on April 1 against Deerfield Beach High School at 6:30 p.m.

