Man Accused of Attacking Pregnant Girlfriend With Pizza Box, Chasing Uber Driver in High-Speed Pursuit

A man is facing several felony charges after deputies say he assaulted a woman with a pizza box and attacked an Uber driver who attempted to intervene, then followed him on a high-speed chase in which he tried to ram his vehicle.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office records, Joshua Simon Hill, 22, of Lauderdale Lakes, was arrested on August 20 at his residence near the 3300 block of Northwest 40th Court on charges of aggravated stalking, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a victim he knew was pregnant.

BSO records show the charges stem from a confrontation the night of August 19 involving Hill, his girlfriend, and an Uber driver who arrived to pick her up. Investigators say during a heated argument, Hill threw a pizza box at the woman, striking her in the face and shoulder, before charging at her aggressively. The driver intervened and later told deputies Hill attempted to punch him when restrained.

The driver reported fleeing in his vehicle, but deputies say Hill followed in his car, swerving into the driver’s lane on Commercial Boulevard and attempting to ram the vehicle. The Uber driver drove directly to the Tamarac BSO District Office to report the incident.

The woman involved told deputies she and Hill had been in a heated argument about their relationship when she ordered the Uber.

Hill admitted during questioning that he threw food and attempted to strike the Uber driver after being restrained. Deputies noted pizza scattered across the roadway outside the residence.

Hill was arrested and transported to Broward County Main Jail, where he was later released after posting a $350 bond.

