News · Politics

Mayor Michelle Gomez to Give State of the City Address

March 8, 2022 by Agrippina Fadel No Comments

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Mayor Michelle Gomez

Mayor Michelle J. Gomez

By Agrippina Fadel

Mayor Michelle Gomez will recap the city’s accomplishments in 2021 and share the vision for the bright future of Tamarac at the State of the City Address.

The public is welcome to attend in person on Wednesday, March 9, at 7:00 p.m. or watch it live online.

Every year, mayors across the nation deliver an address reflecting on the condition of the city and outlining plans for local legislation.

The State of the City will take place in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 7525 NW 88th Ave.

ROG Properties

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk.

Author Profile

Agrippina Fadel
Agrippina Fadel
Agrippina Fadel grew up in Siberia and received her master's in journalism from Tyumen State University. Agrippina is also a writer and editor at Draftsy.net. She has been a US resident for over ten years and speaks English and Russian.

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit

Karen Mitchell
National Bus Charter
Right Way Drilling
Miami Charter Bus Company