Mayor Michelle Gomez to Give State of the City Address

By Agrippina Fadel

Mayor Michelle Gomez will recap the city’s accomplishments in 2021 and share the vision for the bright future of Tamarac at the State of the City Address.

The public is welcome to attend in person on Wednesday, March 9, at 7:00 p.m. or watch it live online.

Every year, mayors across the nation deliver an address reflecting on the condition of the city and outlining plans for local legislation.

The State of the City will take place in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 7525 NW 88th Ave.

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk.