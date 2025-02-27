Meet Delilah and Coco: Broward County Animal Care’s Pets of the Week Need Loving Homes

Facebook Twitter Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp 62 Shares

UPDATE: Delilah is now unavailable

Two adorable pets at Broward County Animal Care are searching for their forever families. Delilah, a sweet senior Labrador mix, and Coco, a spirited Calico cat, are ready to bring love and companionship into the right homes.

Delilah

Delilah (A2357923), an 8-year-old Labrador mix, arrived at the shelter in May 2024 as a stray. Despite her gentle nature and well-mannered demeanor, she was never reclaimed by her previous owners. After eight months in the shelter, Delilah is still waiting for someone to give her the home she deserves.

This lovable senior dog is described by staff and volunteers as mellow and affectionate. She enjoys leisurely walks, gentle pets, and relaxing in a cozy space. House-trained and excellent on a leash, Delilah is an easygoing companion. However, she prefers to be the only dog in the home, making her the perfect fit for someone looking for a one-on-one bond with their furry friend.

Delilah is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped—ready to go home today. Plus, thanks to The Pet Project, her food, vaccines, monthly preventatives, and medical care will be covered for the rest of her life.

Coco

Coco (A2378622), a 4-year-old Domestic Shorthair, was surrendered to Broward County Animal Care in August 2024 after her owner was hospitalized. While she initially struggled with shelter life, she was eventually adopted—only to be returned when she didn’t get along with the other cat in her new home.

A striking Calico cat with a strong sense of personal space, Coco isn’t afraid to let you know when she needs some alone time. However, once she warms up, she shows affection through gentle headbutts and soothing purrs. She would thrive as the only pet in the household, where she can be loved and appreciated for her independent yet affectionate nature.

Coco is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped—meaning she’s ready to go home the same day she finds the right adopter.

Adopt Delilah or Coco Today

Both Delilah and Coco are waiting at Broward County Animal Care, located at 2400 SW 42nd Street in Fort Lauderdale, FL. All pets adopted from the shelter come fully vetted, spayed/neutered, and microchipped, and even receive a Broward County Pet Registration Tag—all at no cost.

To meet Delilah, Coco, or any other pets available for adoption, visit PetAdoptions.Broward.org and help give these wonderful animals the loving homes they deserve.

