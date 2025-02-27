Tamarac Crime Report: Auto Theft, Fraud, and Shoplifting Through Feb 24

Facebook Twitter Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp 28 Shares

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Tamarac responded to various incidents through February 24, 2025. Below is a detailed account of the incidents and arrests handled by local law enforcement during this period.

Incidents

Aggravated Assault – On Feb. 8, a man reported that his ex-spouse’s current boyfriend pulled a knife on him during an argument. (Reported: Feb. 20)

Fraud (Credit Card/ATM) – A victim reported fraudulent transactions on their credit card totaling $5,286. (Incident: Jan. 9–21, Reported: Feb. 18)

Criminal Mischief – Unknown suspect(s) threw a rock through a victim’s rear vehicle window. (Incident: Feb. 16–18, Reported: Feb. 18)

Robbery by Sudden Snatching – Two unknown suspects snatched a phone from a victim’s hand and fled. (Incident & Reported: Feb. 19, Estimated Loss: $1,200)

Auto Theft – A suspect jumped into a sales vehicle and drove off from Arrigo Chrysler Dodge. (Incident & Reported: Feb. 19)

Burglary (Conveyance) – A suspect was arrested after breaking into a vehicle. (Incident & Reported: Feb. 20)

Burglary (Residence) – A property manager reported damage to a vacant unit where a squatter had been staying. (Incident & Reported: Feb. 20)

Battery (Domestic Violence) – A fight occurred between two girlfriends. (Incident & Reported: Feb. 21)

Death Investigations – Two individuals were found deceased under non-suspicious circumstances. (Reported: Feb. 21 & 23)

Shoplifting/Theft – Several thefts were reported, including:

A suspect stole a $55 bottle of Brugal 1888 rum and fled. (Incident: Feb. 18)

A suspect stole bagged milk from Quince Supermarket on two different days. (Incident: Feb. 19, Estimated Loss: $30)

Walmart reported a shoplifting incident with an estimated loss of $659. (Incident: Feb. 21–23)

Arrests

Kevin Leon Etienne, 24 – Fraud: Impersonation and Grand Theft ($750-$5,000). (Arrested: Feb. 18 & 19, Dania Beach)

Nico Joseph Fajardo, 30 – Possession of obscene material depicting a sexual performance. (Arrested: Feb. 18)

Glenford L. Stewart, 62 – Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (vehicle). (Arrested: Feb. 20)

Ranesha Shontae McPhee, 33 – Outstanding warrant. (Arrested: Feb. 21)

Sanji Dervil, 37 – Domestic battery. (Arrested: Feb. 21)

Karman Bernadette Moore, 62 – Battery on a person 65 years or older. (Arrested: Feb. 22)

Stewart Henry Matthews, 44 – Driving with a suspended license (3rd offense). (Arrested: Feb. 23)

Tylor Bryan, 38 – Battery. (Arrested: Feb. 23)

