Tamarac Crime Report: Auto Theft, Fraud, and Shoplifting Through Feb 24

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Tamarac responded to various incidents through February 24, 2025. Below is a detailed account of the incidents and arrests handled by local law enforcement during this period.
Incidents
Aggravated Assault – On Feb. 8, a man reported that his ex-spouse’s current boyfriend pulled a knife on him during an argument. (Reported: Feb. 20)
Fraud (Credit Card/ATM) – A victim reported fraudulent transactions on their credit card totaling $5,286. (Incident: Jan. 9–21, Reported: Feb. 18)
Criminal Mischief – Unknown suspect(s) threw a rock through a victim’s rear vehicle window. (Incident: Feb. 16–18, Reported: Feb. 18)
Robbery by Sudden Snatching – Two unknown suspects snatched a phone from a victim’s hand and fled. (Incident & Reported: Feb. 19, Estimated Loss: $1,200)
Auto Theft – A suspect jumped into a sales vehicle and drove off from Arrigo Chrysler Dodge. (Incident & Reported: Feb. 19)
Burglary (Conveyance) – A suspect was arrested after breaking into a vehicle. (Incident & Reported: Feb. 20)
Burglary (Residence) – A property manager reported damage to a vacant unit where a squatter had been staying. (Incident & Reported: Feb. 20)
Battery (Domestic Violence) – A fight occurred between two girlfriends. (Incident & Reported: Feb. 21)
Death Investigations – Two individuals were found deceased under non-suspicious circumstances. (Reported: Feb. 21 & 23)
Shoplifting/Theft – Several thefts were reported, including:
A suspect stole a $55 bottle of Brugal 1888 rum and fled. (Incident: Feb. 18)
A suspect stole bagged milk from Quince Supermarket on two different days. (Incident: Feb. 19, Estimated Loss: $30)
Walmart reported a shoplifting incident with an estimated loss of $659. (Incident: Feb. 21–23)
Arrests
Kevin Leon Etienne, 24 – Fraud: Impersonation and Grand Theft ($750-$5,000). (Arrested: Feb. 18 & 19, Dania Beach)
Nico Joseph Fajardo, 30 – Possession of obscene material depicting a sexual performance. (Arrested: Feb. 18)
Glenford L. Stewart, 62 – Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (vehicle). (Arrested: Feb. 20)
Ranesha Shontae McPhee, 33 – Outstanding warrant. (Arrested: Feb. 21)
Sanji Dervil, 37 – Domestic battery. (Arrested: Feb. 21)
Karman Bernadette Moore, 62 – Battery on a person 65 years or older. (Arrested: Feb. 22)
Stewart Henry Matthews, 44 – Driving with a suspended license (3rd offense). (Arrested: Feb. 23)
Tylor Bryan, 38 – Battery. (Arrested: Feb. 23)
