MISSING: BSO Searches for Man From Tamarac

By Sharon Aron Baron

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate 28-year-old Gianni Coto missing from Tamarac.

According to detectives, Coto was last seen Saturday, Jan. 21, near the 8900 block of Northwest 77th Court in Tamarac. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and black pants. Coto was last seen driving his beige 1998 Toyota Avalon with a Florida tag of HYVJ15.

Coto is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Coto’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

