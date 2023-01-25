Tamarac Fire Rescue Cadets Showcase their Skills at the Palm Beach County Fest

Share Pin 30 Shares

By Agrippina Fadel

Tamarac Fire Rescue Cadets tamed fires, climbed ladders, and showcased their skills at the Palm Beach County Cadet Fest on Jan. 11-12.

According to Van Schoen, spokesperson for the Tamarac Fire Rescue, seven cadets and four advisers took part in the fest in a middle of a rare Florida cold spell.

“The temperature that weekend was somewhere around 48 degrees with winds 15 to 20 miles an hour, sometimes gusting to 28. So, it was an interesting day for them. It challenged them to go outside their comfort level,” Schoen said.

He added that a hundred cadets from the state attended the fest to participate in firematics, rescue techniques, search and rescue, repelling, and the ladder climb. Cadets were split into battalions, from 13 to 18 years of age each.

“Our team did fantastic. We are very proud of our cadets and look forward to continuing to build the cadet program,” Schoen said, adding that the Tamarac Fire Rescue currently has 14 cadets and likes to work with smaller groups where all participants get necessary help and attention.

Since 2001, the Tamarac Fire Rescue cadet program helps young men and women get ready to go into a career in the fire and rescue service, with some graduates currently taking EMS classes.

Teens from 13 to 18 years old are accepted, and the meetings follow the Broward County School calendar. The cadets meet on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and are often required to participate in city events and firematic activities around Broward County.

