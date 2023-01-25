MISSING: Detectives Search for Woman From Tamarac

Share Pin 45 Shares

By Sharon Aron Baron

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 52-year-old woman missing from Tamarac.

Annette Mohammed was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to her family, Mohammed suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on Mohammed’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4278 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

