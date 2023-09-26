City of Lauderhill and Breast Cancer Advocates Unite for 3rd Annual Pink Up Lauderhill

Reddit 22 Shares

By Ryan Yousefi

In a collaborative effort to promote breast cancer awareness, education, and community support, the City of Lauderhill is teaming up with Breast Cancer Awareness Advocates to present the 3rd Annual Pink Up Lauderhill event.

Featuring two days of activities, the event aims to support the fight against breast cancer while providing essential financial assistance to local breast cancer patients and their families.

The Pink Up Lauderhill festivities will kick off on Friday, September 29, with an Opening Night Reception featuring the grand lighting of a towering 16-foot Pink Breast Cancer Ribbon mounted high on the City Hall building.

The main event, the Pink Up Lauderhill Community Bike Ride and Health Fair, will take place on Sunday, October 1. Lauderhill residents and visitors are invited to participate in the community bike ride. The accompanying Health Fair will feature breast cancer awareness and education booths staffed by local health vendors.

Attendees can also expect various food and entertainment options and multiple presentations from keynote speakers.

Fill out the free registration form on the city’s website to register as a bike rider.

The two-day event has been organized as a way for the community to help alleviate the financial burdens faced by families battling breast cancer, ensuring they can focus on recovery rather than worrying about medical bills and household expenses.

Since its inception in 2021, the event has raised over $17,000 in donations for deserving Lauderhill families. Sponsorship packages are available for purchase before the Pink Up Lauderhill events as a way for businesses and individuals to help directly impact the lives of breast cancer patients and their families.

Those interested in becoming sponsors can visit the official website at www.lauderhill-fl.gov/pinkup to join this worthy cause.

Donations are also welcomed and will be recognized in a category equal to the value of the services or items provided.

For additional sponsorship information, please contact Steven Arvanitis at 954-572-1460 or at sarvanitis@lauderhill-fl.gov.

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk. Don’t miss reading Margate Talk, Coral Springs Talk, Coconut Creek Talk, and Parkland Talk.