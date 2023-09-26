Ticket Alert: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Tribute Show Coming to Kings Point Palace 

Reddit 78 Shares

By Agrippina Fadel

Calling all country fans: don’t miss the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill tribute show at the Kings Point Palace, performed by Christina Shaw and Adam D. Tucker.

Held on Saturday, September 30, at 8 p.m., the show is $15 for Kings Point residents and $20 for guests, with tickets available at the venue’s box office before and on the night of the concert.

A professional musical impersonator with over 15 years of experience, Christina Shaw sings live as Faith Hill, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Lady Gaga.

In her Faith Hill show, the singer performs all the popular hits, from This Kiss and The Way You Love Me to Piece of My Heart. With Tucker singing the Tim McGraw part, Shaw also performs the songs that the country duo is known for: Like We Never Loved at All, I Need You, and Angry All The Time.

Adam D. Tucker, also known as the “Vegas McGraw,” is a Nashville recording artist and seasoned Las Vegas performer. He and his band cover the biggest hits of the country legend, including I Like It, I Love It, and Don’t Take The Girl.

Tucker and the band were featured and won episode three of the E! hit TV show Clash of The Cover Bands.

The Palace at Kings Point is located at 7622 NW 76th St. in Tamarac.

