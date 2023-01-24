Shooting Incident Under Investigation in North Lauderdale

Share Pin 22 Shares

By Sharon Aron Baron

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Tamarac and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue are on the scene of a reported shooting in North Lauderdale.

At around 3:15 p.m., BSO received reports that shots were fired and individuals were struck on Bailey Road and North State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

The individual was transported in the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter.

BSO’s Robbery Unit and Crime Scene Unit investigators have also responded to the scene and are conducting an active investigation.

At this time, no one is in custody, and detectives are working to determine the number of subjects involved and the circumstances of the incident.

Due to the extensive scene, motorists are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.

