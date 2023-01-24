Free Concerts and Movies Return to Tamarac this Spring

Share Pin 0 Shares

By Agrippina Fadel

Get your blankets and lawn chairs ready: Movies in the Park and Groove on the Grass are coming back this spring.

The city brings back the free concerts on the lawn of the Tamarac Sports Complex for three Friday shows on March 3, April 21, and May 5, with artists to be announced later. The concerts feature live music from local bands and plenty of on-site food trucks to make the night a dinner and a show.

Movies in the Park come back on Friday, March 10, with the latest Toy Story installation, Lightyear, followed by DC League of Super-Pets on April 14, and Spiderman, No Way Home on May 12.

The movies are shown on the big screen, and pre-movie activities include face painting, inflatable rides for the kids, and music and food from the food trucks for the parents. The guests can get free bags of popcorn while supplies last.

The movies and concerts are hosted at Tamarac Sports Complex, located at 9901 NW 77th St. The concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. On movie nights, pre-movie activities begin at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts promptly at 8 p.m.

