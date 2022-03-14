Tamarac Crime Update: Shooting and Robbery

By Kevin Deutsch

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through March 7, 2022.

All Arrestable Traffic Violations

W. Commercial Blvd

On 03/01/2022, a traffic stop was conducted and the driver was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license.

Auto Theft

Weldon Cir.

A 63-year-old male was the victim of Auto Theft on 03/01/2022. The victim had his black 2016 Toyota Camry stolen.

Madison Ave.

On 03/01/2022, an unknown suspect stole a white 2019 Toyota Corolla that was recently “rekeyed” at a local car dealership.

Robbery

W. Commercial Blvd

A 23-year-old man was the victim of Robbery on 03/03/2022. The victim was attempting to sell an iPhone he had listed online. Suspects lured the victim to the rear of businesses, where they then attacked him and went into his vehicle to remove a backpack containing $1,500 and an iPhone 13. Tot. Est. Loss: $2,730.

Shooting

N. University Dr.

A Shooting/Unlawful Discharge was reported on 03/04/2022. A window of an office building was cracked by a spent round (possibly .38 caliber) which was discovered in the bottom window frame. The unknown exact time of occurrence.

Sound Ordinance Violation

NW 66th Ter.

03/02/2022, a 71-year-old female was the victim of a Sound Ordinance Violation. Audibly able to understand words of audio from four homes away.

Suspicious Death

Southampton Ter.

On 03/02/2022, investigators responded to a suspicious death investigation that led to call-outs for the crime scene and homicide units.

Arrests

Demeo, Catherine Louise, 32, was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license on W Commercial Blvd on 03/01/2022.

Wilcox, Terroris, 20, was arrested on charges of battery/domestic violence on Treehouse Ln on 03/02/2022.

Gamble, Dalvin Levon, 23, was arrested on charges of Assault on an Officer on W Commercial Blvd on 03/03/2022.