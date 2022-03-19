New Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens In Tamarac

Share Reddit 24 Shares

By Kevin Deutsch

Tamarac has a new medical marijuana dispensary.

Located at 6899 N. University Drive, Curaleaf Tamarac is the company’s first location in western Broward County and sells a wide variety of marijuana products.

According to Curaleaf, its dispensaries have served nearly 300,000 patients at 45 locations across Florida.

“We are excited to deepen our roots in the Sunshine State and serve even more patients in Broward County,” Matt Darin, President of Curaleaf US, said in a press release announcing the Tamarac dispensary. “Our team is grateful for the continued support of Florida’s medical cannabis community as we offer convenient and accessible patient experiences through our growing retail presence.”

To celebrate the grand opening of Curaleaf Tamarac, the company will offer half-priced products and double rewards points beginning Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Prizes and gifts with purchases will also be offered on April 1.

