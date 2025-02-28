Home News Tamarac Partners with FLHSMV for ‘Florida Licensing on Wheels’ Event
Tamarac Partners with FLHSMV for ‘Florida Licensing on Wheels’ Event

by Sharon Aron Baron
by Sharon Aron Baron
Florida Licensing on Wheels heads to Coconut Creek. {Florida Department of Highway}

Residents of Tamarac who want to renew their driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations will have a convenient opportunity. The city partners with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) for a special Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) event.

Taking place on Monday, March 10, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the event will be held at the Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W Commercial Blvd. The mobile FLOW unit will provide essential driver’s license and motor vehicle services without requiring a trip to the DMV.

Services Available:

  • Driver’s license renewal, replacement, and reinstatement
  • Original and renewal of state IDs
  • Car registration renewal
  • Adding or removing organ donor status and other restrictions
  • New and renewed handicap parking permits

Residents must book an appointment in advance by calling (954) 275-3850. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Before attending, individuals should visit www.flhsmv.gov to check for required documents and fees associated with their requested services.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (954) 275-3850.

