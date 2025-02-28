Tamarac Partners with FLHSMV for ‘Florida Licensing on Wheels’ Event

Facebook Twitter Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp 3 Shares

Residents of Tamarac who want to renew their driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations will have a convenient opportunity. The city partners with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) for a special Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) event.

Taking place on Monday, March 10, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the event will be held at the Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W Commercial Blvd. The mobile FLOW unit will provide essential driver’s license and motor vehicle services without requiring a trip to the DMV.

Services Available:

Driver’s license renewal, replacement, and reinstatement

Original and renewal of state IDs

Car registration renewal

Adding or removing organ donor status and other restrictions

New and renewed handicap parking permits

Residents must book an appointment in advance by calling (954) 275-3850. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Before attending, individuals should visit www.flhsmv.gov to check for required documents and fees associated with their requested services.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (954) 275-3850.

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk. Don’t Miss Reading NW Broward County’s #1 News Sites: Margate Talk, Coral Springs Talk, Coconut Creek Talk, Parkland Talk, and Sunrise FL Talk. Author Profile Sharon Aron Baron Sharon Aron Baron is the Editor of Tamarac Talk, Coral Springs Talk, Margate Talk, Coconut Creek Talk and Parkland Talk. Tamarac Talk was created in 2011 to provide News for the residents of Tamarac and is the #1 News Source for Residents.





Latest entries NewsMeet Cheddar and Lilly: Adorable Dogs at Broward County Animal Care Need Loving Homes

NewsMeet Cheddar and Lilly: Adorable Dogs at Broward County Animal Care Need Loving Homes NewsTaste of North Lauderdale Returns for a Flavorful Celebration

NewsTaste of North Lauderdale Returns for a Flavorful Celebration NewsTamarac Crime Blotter: Armed Robbery, Vehicle Thefts, and Retail Burglaries Lead Weekly Incidents

NewsTamarac Crime Blotter: Armed Robbery, Vehicle Thefts, and Retail Burglaries Lead Weekly Incidents NewsTemple Beth Torah Sha’aray Tzedek Hosts 2nd Annual Purim Carnival in Tamarac