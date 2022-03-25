New Retro Fitness in Tamarac Holds Grand Opening Event

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Kevin Deutsch

Tamarac fitness buffs are about to go retro.

Retro Fitness will host a grand opening event for its new fitness club at 8129 N. Pine Island on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Retro Fitness is excited to bring exercise, health, and fitness to the Tamarac community,” said Todd Scartozzi, Chief Operation Officer. “Our new…gym concept offers members an unparalleled experience with world-class equipment, Zen amenities like massage, tanning, red light therapy all in an environment that emphasizes community.”

A written announcement about the grand opening event called Retro Fitness, the “leading national fitness franchise with more than 120 gyms open or in development across the country.”

The Tamarac fitness center, the announcement said, is “the first of many to debut the company’s initiative to transform all current gyms into state-of-the-art health clubs that strengthen the member experience through innovative technologies, equipment, and an even more enhanced community focus.”

The grand opening event will include a raffle with prizes that include a 50-inch Amazon flat-screen television and a bike cruiser. According to the announcement, all profits from the raffle will be donated to the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The event will also feature a DJ playing music, food for attendees, and free on-site exercise classes.

Several Tamarac city officials are expected to attend, including Mayor Michelle Gomez, Vice Mayor Mike Gelin, Commissioners Marlon Bolton, Debra Placko, Elvin Villalobos, and City Manager Kathleen Gunn, the announcement states.

