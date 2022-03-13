Authorities Search For Missing Lauderhill Girl

Share Reddit 21 Shares

By Kevin Deutsch

Authorities are searching for a missing Lauderhill girl last seen in the 3200 block of Northwest 12th Place.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Ulyssia Mciver, 15, stands 5’8”, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black Chicago Bulls sweatpants.

Ulyssia has long braided hair she wears in a bun, according to the FDLE, and she sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen Ulyssia or has information about her disappearance is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at (954) 497-4700 or 911.

They can also contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse by phone at (850) 410-8585 or 1-888-356-4774.

The clearinghouse can be reached by email at MEPIC@fdle.state.fl.us.

