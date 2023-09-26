Get to Know Your Local Tamarac Deputies at a ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Event October 4

Reddit 0 Shares

By Ryan Yousefi

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District invites the community to an event to build positive relationships between law enforcement and the community they serve.

Tamarac residents will have the opportunity to meet their local Broward County Sheriff’s deputies in a casual and friendly setting at the “Coffee with a Cop” event on Wednesday, October 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Krispy Kreme located at 4299 West Commercial Boulevard.

The event is open to everyone, regardless of age or background, and allows the community to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers who work in their neighborhood.

The “Coffee with a Cop” event is part of a nationwide initiative to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. By providing an opportunity for face-to-face interaction, events like this help to break down barriers and build trust between law enforcement and residents.

