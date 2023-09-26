Tamarac Crime Update: 6 Car Theft Incidents This Week

By Jim Donnelly
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through September 18.
Burglary Conveyance
A victim of Burglary Conveyance on N Pine Island Road was reported on 09/18/2023. The total estimated loss was $7,020.
A victim of Burglary Conveyance on Nob Hill Road was reported on 09/12/2023. The victim advised that his vehicle, including the windshield and hood, was broken into and damaged. The total estimated loss was $1000.
A victim of Burglary Conveyance on Lagos De Campo Blvd was reported on 09/17/2023. The total estimated loss was $625.
Theft – Retail / Shoplifting
A victim of Theft – Retail / Shoplifting on University Drive was reported on 09/13/2023. The total estimated loss was $406.
A victim of Theft – Retail / Shoplifting on W Commercial Blvd was reported on 09/12/2023. The total estimated loss was $125. A subject entered the business, loaded a shopping cart with products, and left without paying.
Auto Theft
A victim of Auto Theft on N University Drive was reported on 09/13/2023. The victims had their vehicle stolen from their residence.
A victim of Auto Theft on NW 59 Place was reported on 09/17/2023. A blue 2003 Mercedes E320 was stolen with the keys in the vehicle.
A victim of Auto Theft on NW 61 Street was reported on 09/13/2023. The total estimated loss was $175. The victim went to leave for work only to find his vehicle had been stolen.
A 46-year-old male was the victim of Auto Theft on E Sabal Palm Blvd was reported on 09/14/2023. An unknown subject stole the victim’s 2017 white & black Mazda Mx-5 convertible.
A victim of Auto Theft on E Sabal Palm Blvd was reported on 09/14/2023. A Black Infinity Q-50 was stolen.
A victim of Auto Theft on Azalea Court was reported on 09/15/2023. The victim reported an unknown subject(s) stole her 2021 red Honda CRV.
Theft
A victim of Theft -All Other on Exeter Blvd E was reported on 09/15/2023. The total estimated loss was $40. A Home Health aide is captured on camera reaching into the victim’s purse while she was showering and stealing $40.
A victim of Theft – All Other on NW 75 Avenue was reported on 09/15/2023. The total estimated loss was $520. A firearm was reported stolen.
A victim of Theft – Motor Vehicle Parts on NW 64 Avenue was reported on 09/17/2023. The total estimated loss was $500. The victim is reporting her vehicle’s rim and tire were removed overnight.
A victim of Theft – Motor Vehicle Parts on Sabal Palm Blvd was reported on 09/17/2023. The total estimated loss was $410. The theft of auto parts was reported. Unknown suspects took three wheels taken.
Violation Of Court Order
A victim of Violation Of Court Order on NW 27 Terrace was reported on 09/13/2023. The caller advised his ex-wife created a fake Instagram profile to view his account. The victim has a restraining order against his wife.
Fraud
A victim of Fraud – All Other on N University Drive was reported on 09/15/2023. The total estimated loss was $925. The reporting person advised that unknown person(s) committed fraud against her business and clients by stealing and altering the checks.
Battery
A victim of Battery on W Commercial Blvd was reported on 09/16/2023. Adults argued after their children finished a basketball game. One parent alleged a female spit on her face; another parent alleged the female that got spit on damaged his truck by banging on the hood with her hands.
A victim of Theft -All Other on NW 78 Avenue was reported on 09/17/2023. The total estimated loss was $2,280. 3 Firearms are missing from the residence.
Arrests
Lucius, Astride, 36, was arrested on a Larceny – Other Theft charge at Exeter Blvd E on 09/16/2023.
Kwasna, Kara, Nicole, 37, was arrested on a Touch Or Strike/Battery/Domestic Violence charge at S Belfort Circle on 09/17/2023.
Hayle, Darwin, Nicholas, 40, was arrested on an Aggravated Battery W/Deadly Weapon Domestic Violence charge at S Belfort Circle on 09/17/2023.
