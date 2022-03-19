Tamarac Crime Update: Carjacking and $20K Fraud

By Kevin Deutsch

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through March 14, 2022.

Battery

NW 46th St

On 03/08/2022, an arrestee pushed a victim several times onto the floor. The victim sustained marks and bruises on her wrist, neck, and upper lip. The victim and the arrestee are married and do not have children in common.

W. Commercial Blvd.

On 03/08/2022, an unknown male threw a liquid during an incident involving a bus driver.

Burglary Conveyance

Granville Dr.

On 03/08/2022, a victim stated she had her medication stolen from her unlocked vehicle. Tot. Est. Loss: $1.

Burglary Residence

Island Rd.

On 03/09/2022, deputies met with the caller, who advised he believes his neighbor entered his apartment and removed four checkbooks for two of his accounts. Caller believes the subject used a key to the apartment, which was given to the neighbor in case of emergencies. The crime scene was processed. No signs of forced entry. Tot. Est. Loss: $2.

Carjacking

Lakeside Dr.

On 03/10/2022, the suspect stole the victim`s 2016 Cadillac ATS at knifepoint. The suspect and the victim dated for several years but broke up several months ago. The victim signed a BSO Auto Theft Affidavit, and the vehicle was entered into NCIC/FCIC as a felony vehicle.

Fraud

NW 61st Ave.

On 03/08/2022, a female reported she was a victim of fraud. She sent $20,000 to a male she met online to be a partner in his business. Male refuses to send her a receipt or send her money back to her. Tot. Est. Loss: $20,000.

Information

N. University Dr.

On 03/09/2022, an 8th grader accidentally brought a box cutter onto school property.

Robbery

W. Commercial Blvd.

On 03/08/2022, the victim was buying crack cocaine from the suspect, and the suspect removed a brown satchel containing $6,000 from the victim`s neck while a second suspect held the victim at gunpoint. Tot. Est. Loss: $6,010.

Arrests

Lambert, Calvin George, 37, was arrested on charges of Vop – Ccw on W Commercial Blvd on 03/11/2022.

Pearson, Richard Wilson, 27, was arrested on charges of Damage Prop-crim Misch-1000 Dols Or More on N University Dr on 03/11/2022

Pinto, Autumn R., 40, was arrested on charges of Damage Prop-crim Misch-1000 Dols Or More on W Commercial Blvd on 03/12/2022.

St Fleur, Steve, 37, was arrested on Touch Or Strike/battery/domestic Viol charges on NW 67th Ave on 03/13/2022.

Montoto, Alberto, 60, was arrested on charges of Battery on NW 46th St on 03/08/2022.