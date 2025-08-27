Tamarac Crime Blotter: Dog Found Dead Inside Vehicle at Tamarac Gas Station

Facebook Twitter Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp 26 Shares

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Tamarac responded to various incidents through August 25, 2025. Below is a detailed account of the incidents and arrests handled by local law enforcement during this period.

Retail Thefts

Walgreens, 3914 W Commercial Blvd (Aug. 8, reported Aug. 19): Two females shoplifted approximately $401 in cosmetics.

CVS, 3915 W Commercial Blvd (Aug. 21): Alcohol stolen by an unidentified male, total loss $22.

Mobil, 3101 W Commercial Blvd (Aug. 21): Delayed retail theft of $4 in items.

CVS, 3915 W Commercial Blvd (Aug. 22): Three adult females stole items valued at $142.27.

Family Dollar, 3150 W Commercial Blvd (Aug. 22): An Unknown male stole items concealed in a trash pail, resulting in a loss $10.

Private business (Aug. 23): A shoplifting incident resulted in a $2 loss.

Burglaries & Criminal Mischief

MJ Smoke Shop (Aug. 21): Forced entry with landscaping stone; suspect stole items valued at $1,340.

Colony West Country Club (Aug. 22): Two golf carts were stolen overnight and damaged; a juvenile was arrested and charged with burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief.

Colony West (Aug. 21): Golf cart vandalized; surveillance showed an unknown suspect driving after hours.

Local business (Aug. 21): Four washing machines damaged by unknown suspect.

Private residence (Aug. 14–18): Vehicle damaged with a chemical, causing $1,000 in paint damage.

Batteries & Assaults

Hotel disturbance (Aug. 19): Employee and guest altercation, no arrest.

Domestic battery (Aug. 19): Victim reported assault and aggravated assault at residence.

Suspicious person call (Aug. 20): Revealed delayed battery, no charges pursued.

Domestic battery (Aug. 21): Wife bit and struck her husband during an argument.

Aggravated assault with firearm (Aug. 22): Offender arrested.

Road rage (Aug. 22): Victim reported suspect pointed gun at him.

Frauds & Identity Theft

Aug. 19: Tamarac resident scammed into mailing $10,000 cash to Lauderhill, package intercepted.

Aug. 20: Resident lost $1,094 in scam.

Aug. 20: Tamarac resident reported suspected fraud totaling $200,000.

Aug. 22: Victim reported fraudulent order delivered, total $46.

Aug. 19 (earlier case): Tamarac resident scammed out of $16,200 for a work vehicle.

Aug. 21: $20,000 fraudulently wire-transferred from a Tamarac resident’s bank account.

Auto Theft

Aug. 22: Unknown suspect(s) stole victim’s vehicle overnight.

Animal Abuse / Neglect

Aug. 22, Shell Gas Station, 7000 N University Dr: Dog found deceased inside non-working vehicle since midnight. Owner, identified as a Palm Beach County missing person, was located. BSO Special Victims Unit investigating.

Death Investigations

Aug. 20: Subject found deceased in decomposed state.

Aug. 21: Natural death of a 54-year-old male.

Aug. 22–23: Natural death of a 95-year-old male.

Other Incidents

Multiple domestic disturbances (non-criminal) were reported throughout the week, involving verbal arguments between couples and family members.

Several lost property reports, including a passport, license plates, and wallet.

Several Baker/Marchman Act cases, including individuals suffering from mental health crises.

Arrests

Holly Louise Cummings, 50 – DUI alcohol/drugs, 1st offense (Aug. 19).

Scott A. Louis, 29 – Domestic battery (Aug. 19).

Paul Louis Stevens, 61 – Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine (Aug. 20).

Anthony Bernard James, 44 – Burglary of occupied dwelling, unarmed (Aug. 20).

Jamarr Dewilliam Moorman, 27 – Aggravated battery on law enforcement officer, child neglect, narcotics (Aug. 21).

Jennifer Garro Correa, 22 – Domestic battery (Aug. 21).

Ralph Deonta Roberson, 34 – Aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Aug. 22).

Egner Montejo Rojas, 34 – DUI unlawful blood alcohol level .15 or higher, or accompanied by person under 18, 1st offense (Aug. 23).

Gianfranco Condori Ticona, 29 – DUI alcohol/drugs, 1st offense (Aug. 24).

Janae Deseree Love, 29 – Domestic battery (Aug. 24).

