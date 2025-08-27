Tamarac Crime Blotter: Dog Found Dead Inside Vehicle at Tamarac Gas Station

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Tamarac responded to various incidents through August 25, 2025. Below is a detailed account of the incidents and arrests handled by local law enforcement during this period.
Retail Thefts
Walgreens, 3914 W Commercial Blvd (Aug. 8, reported Aug. 19): Two females shoplifted approximately $401 in cosmetics.
CVS, 3915 W Commercial Blvd (Aug. 21): Alcohol stolen by an unidentified male, total loss $22.
Mobil, 3101 W Commercial Blvd (Aug. 21): Delayed retail theft of $4 in items.
CVS, 3915 W Commercial Blvd (Aug. 22): Three adult females stole items valued at $142.27.
Family Dollar, 3150 W Commercial Blvd (Aug. 22): An Unknown male stole items concealed in a trash pail, resulting in a loss $10.
Private business (Aug. 23): A shoplifting incident resulted in a $2 loss.
Burglaries & Criminal Mischief
MJ Smoke Shop (Aug. 21): Forced entry with landscaping stone; suspect stole items valued at $1,340.
Colony West Country Club (Aug. 22): Two golf carts were stolen overnight and damaged; a juvenile was arrested and charged with burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief.
Colony West (Aug. 21): Golf cart vandalized; surveillance showed an unknown suspect driving after hours.
Local business (Aug. 21): Four washing machines damaged by unknown suspect.
Private residence (Aug. 14–18): Vehicle damaged with a chemical, causing $1,000 in paint damage.
Batteries & Assaults
Hotel disturbance (Aug. 19): Employee and guest altercation, no arrest.
Domestic battery (Aug. 19): Victim reported assault and aggravated assault at residence.
Suspicious person call (Aug. 20): Revealed delayed battery, no charges pursued.
Domestic battery (Aug. 21): Wife bit and struck her husband during an argument.
Aggravated assault with firearm (Aug. 22): Offender arrested.
Road rage (Aug. 22): Victim reported suspect pointed gun at him.
Frauds & Identity Theft
Aug. 19: Tamarac resident scammed into mailing $10,000 cash to Lauderhill, package intercepted.
Aug. 20: Resident lost $1,094 in scam.
Aug. 20: Tamarac resident reported suspected fraud totaling $200,000.
Aug. 22: Victim reported fraudulent order delivered, total $46.
Aug. 19 (earlier case): Tamarac resident scammed out of $16,200 for a work vehicle.
Aug. 21: $20,000 fraudulently wire-transferred from a Tamarac resident’s bank account.
Auto Theft
Aug. 22: Unknown suspect(s) stole victim’s vehicle overnight.
Animal Abuse / Neglect
Aug. 22, Shell Gas Station, 7000 N University Dr: Dog found deceased inside non-working vehicle since midnight. Owner, identified as a Palm Beach County missing person, was located. BSO Special Victims Unit investigating.
Death Investigations
Aug. 20: Subject found deceased in decomposed state.
Aug. 21: Natural death of a 54-year-old male.
Aug. 22–23: Natural death of a 95-year-old male.
Other Incidents
Multiple domestic disturbances (non-criminal) were reported throughout the week, involving verbal arguments between couples and family members.
Several lost property reports, including a passport, license plates, and wallet.
Several Baker/Marchman Act cases, including individuals suffering from mental health crises.
Arrests
Holly Louise Cummings, 50 – DUI alcohol/drugs, 1st offense (Aug. 19).
Scott A. Louis, 29 – Domestic battery (Aug. 19).
Paul Louis Stevens, 61 – Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine (Aug. 20).
Anthony Bernard James, 44 – Burglary of occupied dwelling, unarmed (Aug. 20).
Jamarr Dewilliam Moorman, 27 – Aggravated battery on law enforcement officer, child neglect, narcotics (Aug. 21).
Jennifer Garro Correa, 22 – Domestic battery (Aug. 21).
Ralph Deonta Roberson, 34 – Aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Aug. 22).
Egner Montejo Rojas, 34 – DUI unlawful blood alcohol level .15 or higher, or accompanied by person under 18, 1st offense (Aug. 23).
Gianfranco Condori Ticona, 29 – DUI alcohol/drugs, 1st offense (Aug. 24).
Janae Deseree Love, 29 – Domestic battery (Aug. 24).
