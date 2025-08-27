New BSO District Chief Named in Tamarac in Latest Reshuffling of Command

Facebook Twitter Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp 18 Shares

The city of Tamarac has selected Captain David Franks to serve as its new district chief with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, City Manager Levent Sucuoglu announced in a letter to city commission members.

Franks, who will officially assume the role on September 6, brings nearly three decades of law enforcement experience, including 17 years in supervisory positions. He holds a Master of Arts in Executive Leadership from Liberty University.

“Captain Franks will bring extensive training, experience, and a strong record of community policing to the Tamarac District,” Sucuoglu wrote. “I am certain he will be an invaluable asset to the city.”

Franks began his career in 1997 as a patrol officer with the Miami Springs Police Department. In 2001, he became a deputy sheriff in the BSO’s Tamarac District and a member of the District Tactical Team, which investigated street-level crimes.

Over the years, he has held a range of leadership positions. By 2018, he was executive officer of BSO’s South Broward District, overseeing personnel and managing budgets, authorities said.

That same year, he was tapped as executive Officer in BSO’s Pompano Beach District, supervising patrol units, BSO’s Area Criminal Investigations Bureau, and the district’s Criminal Suppression Team.

In Pompano Beach, Franks spearheaded community initiatives like the “Walk-Away” program, designed to prevent drug overdoses, and the development of the district’s CORE Team, which focused on addressing high-crime areas and responding to resident concerns.

Most recently, Franks served as area captain and assistant chief in Pompano Beach, where he helped manage district operations and planning for large-scale law enforcement activities, authorities said.

Under Tamarac’s police services agreement with BSO, the city manager appoints a district chief from among the sheriff’s office personnel, subject to BSO approval.

Franks succeeds BSO Tamarac District Interim Captain Christopher Palamara as district chief.

Palamara had succeeded Jemeriah Cooper as head of the Tamarac command after Cooper, who took charge of the district in 2023, was demoted to lieutenant in the fallout from a February 2025 triple murder in Tamarac. The killings followed several errors made by BSO Tamarac deputies that might have kept guns out of the hands of the accused killer, Nathan Gingles, authorities said.

Cooper was fired in May for failing to meet the agency’s probationary standards, according to BSO.

