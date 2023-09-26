China Star Restaurant Faces Closure Over Health Inspectors Discovery of Cockroach Infestation

Reddit 26 Shares

By Ryan Yousefi

A Tamarac restaurant was recently ordered to cease operations by inspectors due to a string of health and food safety violations uncovered during their inspection, notably including the presence of cockroaches.

On September 18, the China Star restaurant located at 4233 West Commercial Boulevard was ordered to shut its doors temporarily following a health inspection that revealed 13 violations.

Inspectors from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation noted in their report that the violations included the presence of live and dead roaches, improper food storage, and unsanitary conditions throughout the establishment.

According to the report, inspectors observed live roaches in various restaurant areas, including the kitchen, behind the three-compartment sink, and near the food preparation areas. Dead roaches were also found in proximity to food storage and preparation zones.

Additional violations were noted in raw animal foods, including chicken and beef, found stored in a manner that did not separate them based on their minimum required cooking temperatures, posing a potential health hazard.

Inspectors reportedly found cooked chicken wings, prepared on the same day, to be cooling at an insufficient rate, increasing the risk of bacterial growth. The operator placed the wings in the walk-in freezer to ensure safe temperatures.

Various violations were associated with the discovery of non-food-contact surfaces such as door gaskets, shelving, and walls found soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime, or dust, further compromising the cleanliness of the restaurant.

The initial inspection on September 18 resulted in the immediate closure of China Star to protect public health. Subsequent re-inspections on September 19 and September 20 revealed ongoing roach infestations, with live and dead roaches persisting in the kitchen and dining areas.

Inspectors found that even after remediation efforts, live and dead roaches were still present in various locations within the restaurant, indicating a need for more serious pest control measures.

China Star has been instructed to address these violations and undergo a thorough cleaning and pest control process before being allowed to reopen.

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk. Don’t miss reading Margate Talk, Coral Springs Talk, Coconut Creek Talk, and Parkland Talk.