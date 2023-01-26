Pets of the Week: Juno and Jax Are Looking for Forever Homes

Share Pin 8 Shares

By Sharon Aron Baron

This week, the Humane Society of Broward County has some beautiful pets that have been there for some time. All adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, treatment for fleas and ticks, and much more.

Juno

At six years old and 73 pounds, Juno (ID 662944) is a regal fellow who looks much like a German Shepherd. He loves to play fetch and knows some basic commands. He is good with other dogs and kids ages two and up. Juno is loyal and devoted and would love a family to call his own. He will try and chase small animals, so a home without cats might be best.

Jax

Adorable Jax (ID 664312) is a 14-week-old gal at the shelter waiting for a forever home with her siblings. While she might be a little shy at first, this cutie can’t wait to be spoiled by her new family. Can you make her wish come true and give her the home she deserves?

To meet a pet at the Humane Society of Broward County, complete the pre-adoption application at www.humanebroward.com and then stop by. The shelter is located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, and the adoption kennels are open daily at 11 a.m. I

f you have questions, call 954-989-3977 ext. 6. If you can’t adopt and want to help, the VCA Walk for the Animals is soon approaching. Learn more under the events tab on the website.

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk. Don’t miss reading Margate Talk, Coral Springs Talk, Coconut Creek Talk, and Parkland Talk.