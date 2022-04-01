Lauderhill Felon Charged With Federal Gun and Identity Theft Crimes

Share Reddit 49 Shares

By Sharon Aron Baron

A South Florida grand jury has charged a 38-year-old felon from Lauderhill with illegally possessing a cache of firearms and ammunition and sensitive identity and financial information belonging to others.

According to the indictment, an earlier-filed criminal complaint affidavit, and government exhibits filed with the court, a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to Deshawn Lemonte Wheeler.

On March 3, officers executed a search warrant at Wheeler’s home, where they recovered ten firearms (including pistols, revolvers, and a rifle), multiple high-capacity drums and other magazines, and a vast amount of multiple caliber ammunition.

They also recovered numerous credit and debit card account numbers, bank account numbers, driver’s license identification numbers, and a Department of Defense identification number, all belonging to other people, say the court filings.

On March 3, Wheeler was a felon, previously convicted in federal court of conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

The indictment charges Wheeler with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition, one count of possessing 15 or more unauthorized access devices, and three counts of aggravated identity theft. If convicted on all counts, Wheeler faces up to 26 years in federal prison.

Wheeler is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, April 4, at 11:00 a.m., in federal magistrate court in Ft. Lauderdale.

