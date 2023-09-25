City of Lauderhill Food Truck Roll Event Returns September 29

Reddit 0 Shares

By Ryan Yousefi

Attention all foodies: an upcoming monthly food truck extravaganza is back to satisfy your cravings.

The City of Lauderhill’s Economic Development Division will host its monthly Food Truck Roll on Friday, September 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at City Hall at 5581 West Oakland Park Boulevard.

The Food Truck Roll event will feature various food options delivered by diverse food trucks, including everything from gourmet burgers and tacos to desserts and international cuisine.

Attendees can expect to enjoy music while indulging in entertaining activities and enjoying an all-around evening filled with family-friendly fun.

The Food Truck Roll tickets are free and can be reserved on the City of Lauderhill’s Eventbrite page.

For those seeking more information or assistance, the City of Lauderhill’s Economic Development Division can be reached at 954-730-3041.

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk. Don’t miss reading Margate Talk, Coral Springs Talk, Coconut Creek Talk, and Parkland Talk.