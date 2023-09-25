City of Lauderhill Food Truck Roll Event Returns September 29

By Ryan Yousefi
Attention all foodies: an upcoming monthly food truck extravaganza is back to satisfy your cravings.
The City of Lauderhill’s Economic Development Division will host its monthly Food Truck Roll on Friday, September 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at City Hall at 5581 West Oakland Park Boulevard.
The Food Truck Roll event will feature various food options delivered by diverse food trucks, including everything from gourmet burgers and tacos to desserts and international cuisine.
Attendees can expect to enjoy music while indulging in entertaining activities and enjoying an all-around evening filled with family-friendly fun.
The Food Truck Roll tickets are free and can be reserved on the City of Lauderhill’s Eventbrite page.
For those seeking more information or assistance, the City of Lauderhill’s Economic Development Division can be reached at 954-730-3041.
- Ryan Yousefi has lived in Coral Springs for over 30 years. He has worked as a writer for multiples outlets over the years, including the Miami New Times where he has covered sports and culture since 2013. He holds a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in Business Healthcare Management from Western Governors University.
